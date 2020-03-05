Schumer, rebuked by Roberts, regrets Supreme Court comments 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:17s - Published Schumer, rebuked by Roberts, regrets Supreme Court comments U.S. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he wished he'd chosen different words after Republicans accused him of having threatened two Supreme Court justices at an abortion rights rally the day before. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

