Regional routes shut after Flybe collapse

Regional routes shut after Flybe collapse
Flybe collapse: Belfast City Airport chief says other airlines keen to fill routes

Belfast City Airport's chief executive has said a number of airlines are interested in taking over...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Flybe collapse to have major impact on UK regional airports

Challenge for many destinations will be to secure replacement airlines to operate many of the...
Tamworth Herald - Published


Airport boss on Flybe collapse

Following regional airline Flybe's collapse, Southampton Airport's Managing Director Neil Garwood has described today as a "difficult time" for those involved with the airline. He highlighted that..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:42Published

Gloomy skies: Flybe collapses; IATA warns on huge global hit

The coronavirus epidemic could cost passenger airlines up to $113 billion in lost revenue this year, an industry body warned on Thursday, the same day that regional UK carrier Flybe became an early..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published

