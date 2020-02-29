Global  

4 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In LA County

4 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In LA County

4 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In LA County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported four additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County Thursday, raising the total number of cases to 11.
2 new coronavirus cases emerge in Washington, in King County and Snohomish County

Two new “presumptive positive” COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Washington — one in a...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •The VergeSFGate


