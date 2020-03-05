Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mayor De Blasio Gives Update On NYC Coronavirus Cases

Mayor De Blasio Gives Update On NYC Coronavirus Cases

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 32:18s - Published < > Embed
Mayor De Blasio Gives Update On NYC Coronavirus Cases

Mayor De Blasio Gives Update On NYC Coronavirus Cases

Mayor Bill de Blasio and other officials discussed the new cases of coronavirus and the city's response at a news conference.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New York confirms two more coronavirus cases, state total at 13

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday announced there were two more confirmed cases of the...
Reuters - Published

Coronavirus Updates: Two More Cases In NYC, De Blasio Says

Coronavirus Updates: Two More Cases In NYC, De Blasio SaysThere are now four confirmed cases in New York City. [ more › ]
Gothamist - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

yellowball13

eleanor nober RT @ABC7NY: WATCH LIVE: Mayor Bill de Blasio gives an update as more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in NYC and across the state.… 2 hours ago

News12BK

News12BK #WATCHLIVE: Mayor de Blasio gives update on #coronavirus. https://t.co/jyK64ku6ng 2 hours ago

News12BX

News12BX #WATCHLIVE: Mayor de Blasio gives update on #coronavirus. https://t.co/uR4o712FCf 2 hours ago

ABC7NY

Eyewitness News WATCH LIVE: Mayor Bill de Blasio gives an update as more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in NYC and across… https://t.co/i1kegdfABe 2 hours ago

justabxmom

melissa #nycmom #bronxmom RT @News12BX: #WATCHLIVE: Mayor de Blasio gives update on #coronavirus. https://t.co/x7NCH7Yzav 1 day ago

mdt4129

[email protected]#not4it RT @ABC: HAPPENING NOW: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gives an update on the novel coronavirus. https://t.co/33hAjC13Ax 1 day ago

Rich_Pietras

Rich Pietras RT @News12BK: #WATCHLIVE: Mayor de Blasio gives update on #coronavirus. https://t.co/4htRHk9uzb 1 day ago

ABC7NY

Eyewitness News WATCH LIVE: Mayor Bill de Blasio gives update on NYC's efforts to combat spread of COVID-19 https://t.co/I0FHMAiMp6 #coronavirus 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: 2 More Cases In NYC [Video]Coronavirus Update: 2 More Cases In NYC

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says two more patients have tested positive for the virus: A woman in her 80s and man in his 40s. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:49Published

Officials Say There Are Now 13 Coronavirus Cases In New York [Video]Officials Say There Are Now 13 Coronavirus Cases In New York

Two more cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in New York City, bringing the statewide total to 13.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.