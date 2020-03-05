Mayor De Blasio Gives Update On NYC Coronavirus Cases 46 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 32:18s - Published Mayor De Blasio Gives Update On NYC Coronavirus Cases Mayor Bill de Blasio and other officials discussed the new cases of coronavirus and the city's response at a news conference.

Recent related news from verified sources New York confirms two more coronavirus cases, state total at 13 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday announced there were two more confirmed cases of the...

Coronavirus Updates: Two More Cases In NYC, De Blasio Says There are now four confirmed cases in New York City. [ more › ]

