Sanders ditches Mississippi to focus on Michigan

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Thursday brushed off criticism after he cancelled a trip to Mississippi and decided instead to head to the Midwest saying, "I cannot be in every place at the same time.”
After losing the momentum in the Democratic presidential race, Bernie Sanders has work to do - and little time to do it - to build the "multiracial, multigenerational movement" he says will propel him to victory over President Donald Trump in November.

In an unexpectedly strong night for Joe Biden, the former vice president won 10 of the 14 states up for grabs on Super Tuesday, confirming suspicions that Sanders was struggling to expand his base, particularly among older voters and African Americans.

Sanders was strongest on Tuesday among young and Latino voters, according to exit poll data, and scored a major victory winning California, the state with the most delegates.




