Tennessee's First Coronavirus Case

Its first confirmed case of coronavirus.

The man lives in williamson county tennessee, and recently traveled out of the state.

State health officials say he is being isolated at home, and others who've had contact with him are being evaluated.

They say the threat to the general public in tennessee is low.

1:39 -"as of last night we have our first confirmed case of coved 19.

He is currently isolated at home his household family members are quarienteened they are at home and are currently being monitored.

The current risk to the general public remains low."> governor lee says the state is prepared and they do have a plan should more cases be confirmed.

With cases of coronavirus now over 160