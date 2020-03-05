Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The failed escape of the Dubai princess from her father

The failed escape of the Dubai princess from her father

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:31s - Published < > Embed
The failed escape of the Dubai princess from her father

The failed escape of the Dubai princess from her father

A British court says that Dubai&apos;s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, ordered the abduction of two of his daughters and orchestrated a campaign of intimidation against his former wife.

This is how one of his daughters, Latifa, is said to have tried to escape him.

Lucy Fielder reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CTAHDAPTgerd

Gerd Müller RT @haaretzcom: In 2018, the daughter of the emirate's ruler planned to escape from her life in Dubai. She was soon captured off the coast… 2 hours ago

NicolaYeager

Nicola Yeager RT @JComm_NewsFeeds: Princess Sheikha Latifa's failed escape to freedom: In 2018, the daughter of the emirate's ruler planned to escape fro… 3 hours ago

haaretzcom

Haaretz.com In 2018, the daughter of the emirate's ruler planned to escape from her life in Dubai. She was soon captured off th… https://t.co/YfiDIft4eN 4 hours ago

JComm_NewsFeeds

Jewish Community Princess Sheikha Latifa's failed escape to freedom: In 2018, the daughter of the emirate's ruler planned to escape… https://t.co/iKGHUhFatw 4 hours ago

OneNewsWatch

One News Watch In the news today: Dubai Metropolis in United Arab Emirates The failed escape: Sheikha Latifa's doomed flight from… https://t.co/0bKUVPSJLf 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.