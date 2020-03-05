The failed escape of the Dubai princess from her father 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:31s - Published The failed escape of the Dubai princess from her father A British court says that Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, ordered the abduction of two of his daughters and orchestrated a campaign of intimidation against his former wife. This is how one of his daughters, Latifa, is said to have tried to escape him. Lucy Fielder reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Gerd Müller RT @haaretzcom: In 2018, the daughter of the emirate's ruler planned to escape from her life in Dubai. She was soon captured off the coast… 2 hours ago Nicola Yeager RT @JComm_NewsFeeds: Princess Sheikha Latifa's failed escape to freedom: In 2018, the daughter of the emirate's ruler planned to escape fro… 3 hours ago Haaretz.com In 2018, the daughter of the emirate's ruler planned to escape from her life in Dubai. She was soon captured off th… https://t.co/YfiDIft4eN 4 hours ago Jewish Community Princess Sheikha Latifa's failed escape to freedom: In 2018, the daughter of the emirate's ruler planned to escape… https://t.co/iKGHUhFatw 4 hours ago One News Watch In the news today: Dubai Metropolis in United Arab Emirates The failed escape: Sheikha Latifa's doomed flight from… https://t.co/0bKUVPSJLf 5 hours ago