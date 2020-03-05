Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NASA > NASA names new Mars rover 'Perseverance'

NASA names new Mars rover 'Perseverance'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
NASA names new Mars rover 'Perseverance'

NASA names new Mars rover 'Perseverance'

The next NASA rover headed to Mars has been named 'Perseverance.'

The winning name came from seventh grader Alexander Mather from Virginia who won NASA’s “Name the Rover” essay contest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

NASA names new Mars rover 'Perseverance'

Mather read his essay on stage at Thursday's NASA event which said in part, "We have the spirit and insight to explore the moon, Mars, and beyond.

But if rovers are to be the qualities of us as a race, we miss the most important thing... perseverance." According to the New York Times, Perseverance is scheduled to land on Mars on Feb.

18, 2021.



Recent related news from verified sources

NASA names new Mars rover Perseverance

NASA names new Mars rover PerseveranceNASA/JPL-Caltech After a months-long naming contest, NASA has renamed its newest Mars rover...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •TechCrunchCBC.ca


Meet Perseverance: Mars rover gets name ahead of July launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s next Mars rover finally has a name. Perseverance, a...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DonTelescopio

DonTelescopio Middle-School Student Names NASA’s Next Mars Rover https://t.co/Wu7x8e2Ayr @NASA 2 minutes ago

CSNCrowd

CrowdSource News Middle-School Student Names NASA’s Next Mars Rover https://t.co/XqU082anv6 2 minutes ago

Sewstitchquilt2

Hobbyhawk Hobbies RT @SmithsonianMag: In an illustrated narrative, Perseverance—scheduled to launch this summer—searches for any signs of past microbial life… 5 minutes ago

Alan_Nishihara

Alan Nishihara NASA names new Mars rover Perseverance https://t.co/MJL8gqFaCk 7 minutes ago

AndrewH17868492

Andrew Hill RT @thesheetztweetz: NASA names its next Mars rover "Perseverance," submitted by Alexander Mather of Virginia, after a nationwide K-12 stud… 8 minutes ago

SmithsonianMag

Smithsonian Magazine In an illustrated narrative, Perseverance—scheduled to launch this summer—searches for any signs of past microbial… https://t.co/f07V2lekae 9 minutes ago

e_csce

e-csce Middle-School Student Names NASA’s Next Mars Rover @ https://t.co/LN33adt7uh https://t.co/zl3w6VJZ7X 10 minutes ago

republic

Republic NASA names new Mars rover 'Perseverance' five months before launch https://t.co/5ibJD15DzU 14 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NASA names new Mars rover 'Perseverance' [Video]NASA names new Mars rover 'Perseverance'

The next NASA rover headed to Mars has been named &apos;Perseverance.&apos; The winning name came from seventh grader Alexander Mather from Virginia who won NASA’s “Name the Rover” essay..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published

Watch: NASA Just Revealed Name Of Mars 2020 Rover [Video]Watch: NASA Just Revealed Name Of Mars 2020 Rover

NASA revealed the name of its Mars 2020 rover.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.