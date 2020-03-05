Harry and Meghan mingle at Endeavour Awards reception

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk to guests at the Endeavour Fund Awards in Central London, marking their first official appearance together since deciding to step down from Royal duties.

The event celebrates the achievements injured servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges.

Guests included Ross Kemp who was pictured chatting with the soon-not-to-be-Royal couple.This is the first in a string of engagements over the next few days which will wrap up their role as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Report by Barnetth.

