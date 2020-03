How Worried Should Philadelphians Be As Coronavirus Spreads? 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:33s - Published Stephanie Stahl reports. Stephanie Stahl reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend How Worried Should Philadelphians Be As Coronavirus Spreads? OF THOSE TESTS EARLIER THISWEEK AT ITS LAB IN EXTON.NOW WITH THE CORONAVIRUSHAVING WIDESPREAD IMPACTACROSS THE UNITED STATES SOMEARE THINKING HOW WORRIEDSHOULD YOU BE.HEALTH REPORTER STEPHANIESTAHL HAS BEEN FOLLOWINGDEVELOPMENTS ON THE OUTBREAKEVERY SINGLE DAY HERE ONCBS-3.THAT IS RIGHT, YOU ARE HEREWITH A FEAR FACTOR REALITYCHECK.REPORTER: REALITY CHECK ISIMPORTANT.YOU NECESSITY THERE IS NOREASON FOR ALARM IN THEPHILADELPHIA REGION RIGHT NOW.WE HAVE NO EVIDENCE OF ANOUTBREAK.THERE IS ONE CASE, MAYBE TWOPATIENTS IN NORTHERN NEWJERSEY.PHILADELPHIA HEALTH DEPARTMENTHAS ONE POTENTIAL CASE THAT ISPENDING.YOU NECESSITY THERE HAVE BEENMANY OF THESE SUSPICIOUS CASESTHAT HAVE COME BACK NEGATIVE,BECAUSE PEOPLE TRAVEL.VIRUS IS NOW IN 19 STATES SOSTAYING INFORMED, THAT IS WHATIS MOST IMPORTANT.PEOPLE ARE STOCKING UP ONSUPPLIES LIKE HAND SANITIZER,ITEMS THAT HELP FIGHT GERMSAND COULD POTENTIALLY HELPGUARD AGAINST CORONAVIRUS.CONTAGIOUS RESPIRATORYINFECTION THAT APPEARS TO BESPREADING QUICKLY IN THEUNITED STATES.A LOT OF PEOPLE AREPANICKED.REPORTER: EXPERTS SAY THEREIS NO NEED TO BE PANIC, THERISK OF BEING INFECT WITHCORONAVIRUS IS STILL LOW.A NEW RISK IS SCARIER THENONE WE ARE FAMILIAR WITHBECAUSE IT HAS ELEMENT OF THEUNKNOWN AND IN THE KNOWINGWHAT WE NEED TO PROTECTOURSELVES, LEAVE US FEELINGPOWER LESS AND OUT OF CONTROL.THAT IS WHY WE BUY MASK ANDSTOCK UP ON FOOD.IT IS SOMETHING WE CAN DO TOGET CONTROL.REPORTER: RISK DEPEND WHEREYOU LIVE, PEOPLE NEAR HOTSPOTS IN WEST CHESTER NEW YORKOR SEATTLE HAVE A HIGHERLIKELIHOOD OF BEING INFECTTHEN SOMEONE IN THEPHILADELPHIA REGION WHERETHERE IS NO EVIDENCE OF ANSOME PEOPLE ARE MILDLYCONCERN, THERE ARE SOME PEOPLEWHO ARE A BIT MORE STRESSED,THAT OUR WILDLY AFRAID OF THEWORLD COMING TO AN EVEN.SOME PEOPLE ARE CALMER WHENTHEY RATIONALLY LOOK AT THENUMBERS OF THOSE EXTREMELYSICK AND QUANTITY OF THEPEOPLE INFECTED.REPORTER: IN TERMS OF THENUMBERS, THE FLU IS MUCH MOREWIDESPREAD, BUT THERE IS ATLEAST A VACCINE FOR THAT.DOCTORS SAY MOST CASES OFCORONAVIRUS ARE MILD BUT IT ISMORE DANGEROUS WITH THEELDERLY AND PEOPLE WHO AREALREADY SICK.THAT IS WHO NEEDS TO BEESPECIALLY CAREFUL.BUY MASK, AS WE HAVE BEENSAYING, IT IS IN THE REALLYGOING TO PROTECT YOU.YEAH, WE STILL SEE PEOPLECLAMORING FOR THINGS.AS PEOPLE SAID THEY HAVETHIS FEAR OF THE UNKNOWN SOTHEY NEED SOME KIND OF CONTROLAND THINK A MASK WILL GIVETHEM.THAT IT REALLY DOESN'T.ESSENTIALLY AIRPORT I SAWMASK YOU ARE DOING SOMETHINGPSYCHOLOGICAL TO ME BUT RIGHT,





