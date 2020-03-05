Warren Quits Race, Leaving Two Old White Guys To Battle It Out
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:34s - Published
4 minutes ago < > Embed
Warren Quits Race, Leaving Two Old White Guys To Battle It Out
Sen.
Elizabeth Warren ( D-MA) ended her presidential campaign on Thursday.
Now, the fight for the Democratic nomination is a two-man battle between former Vice President
Joe Biden and Sen.
Bernie Sanders.
Warren had finished well behind the two front-runners on Tuesday in 14 states, including her home state of
Massachusetts.
According to Reuters, that smackdown defeat left her path to the nomination virtually nonexistent.
Warren Quits Race, Leaving Two Old White Guys To Battle It Out
Available for |Editorial uses|.
|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.
Full editorial rights UK, US,
Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).
Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.
Recent related news from verified sources
Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren, unflinching in her advocacy for the LGBT+ community and... PinkNews - Published 5 hours ago
Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign on Thursday, making the race for the Democratic... Reuters - Published 2 hours ago
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Elizabeth Warren ends presidential bid
Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign on Thursday, bowing to the reality that the race for the Democratic nomination has become a two-way battle between former Vice President Joe Biden and..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 03:01 Published 2 hours ago
Warren Ends Bid, Leaving Biden, Sanders
(Reuters) - Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign on Thursday, bowing to the reality that the race for the Democratic nomination has become a two-way battle between former Vice President Joe..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:35 Published 3 hours ago