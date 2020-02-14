Global  

San Diego AT&T worker's initial coronavirus test comes back positive

San Diego AT&T worker's initial coronavirus test comes back positive

San Diego AT&T worker's initial coronavirus test comes back positive

An Orange County woman who works at a San Diego County AT&T store tested positive for coronavirus in an initial test.
