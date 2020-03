Protecting students from coronavirus 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:28s - Published Protecting students from coronavirus Local school district are being pro-active protecting students. So far none of our schools have been affected, but districts are taking precautions. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Protecting students from coronavirus AFFECTED - BUT DISTRICTS ARETAKING PRECAUTIONS.WPTV NEWCHANNEL FIVE'S MATTSCZESNY IS LIVE OUTSIDE VEROBEACH HIGH SCHOOL TO EXPLAIN.KEEPING THESE SCHOOLS CLEAN ISA PRIORITY HERE IN INDIANRIVER COUNTY AND IN ALL THESCHOOL DISTRICTS IN THE AREA &IN FACT WEGOVERNOR HELD A CONFERENCECALL WITH SUPERINTENDENTS ONWEDNESDAY &TODAY IN VERO BEACH HIGHSCHOOL√ÉCUSTODIANS, HEALTHASSISTANTS AND PRINCIPALSATTENDED A DISCUSSION ABOUTTHE CORONA VIRUS &INPARTICULAR√ÉMAKING SURESTUDENTS AND FACULTY AREPROTECTED√ÉAND THAT INCLUDESCLEANING EVERYTHING√ÉEVERYDAY&< WE HAVE ITEMS WENOW CALLED ELECTRIC MISTERSTHAT PROVIDE CHEMICAL GRADESPRAY DISINFECTANT SO WESCRUBBING BUSES WESCRUBBING CLASSROOMS ON ADAILY BASIS INSURING THEENVIRONMENT WE PROVIDE FOR OURSTUDENTS IS EXTREMELY CLEANAND EXTREMELY HEALTHY‚ÄĚ





You Might Like

Tweets about this nora for bernie ig RT @notmaddylomprey: i’ve been hearing about so many people (specifically US study abroad students) that have been sent home and refuse to… 10 hours ago Tabernacle Sun Staying healthy and protecting oneself from the #coronavirus is as easy as washing hands with soap and water, says… https://t.co/VKACPWyDhk 10 hours ago maddy! i’ve been hearing about so many people (specifically US study abroad students) that have been sent home and refuse… https://t.co/zR8VIwZPez 12 hours ago precumbaby RT @awfullygoodguy: The only thing protecting UW students from the coronavirus is that none of them have sex 2 days ago Gentleman Cooper The only thing protecting UW students from the coronavirus is that none of them have sex 2 days ago NewsChannel 12 Some eastern North Carolina School districts are being proactive when it comes to protecting students from the… https://t.co/RoLA85h74E 2 days ago MuskokaRegion.com Here's how the Trillium Lakelands school board in #Muskoka is protecting staff and students from the spread of germ… https://t.co/fhDFykHJL2 3 days ago Students For Warren RT @ewarren: My new plan for coronavirus response: 1. Ensure every American can get all recommended care for coronavirus for free. 2. Creat… 3 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Local schools protecting students from coronavirus Local school district are being pro-active protecting students. So far none of our schools have been affected, but districts are taking precautions. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:17Published 4 hours ago