At least one dead, five wounded in California shooting 57 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:49s - Published At least one dead, five wounded in California shooting At least one person was killed and five others injured after a shooting at an outdoor party in Tulare, California late Wednesday night, according to local television station KGPE.

At least one dead, five wounded in California shooting Local television station KGPE, an affiliate of CBS, reported a 23-year-old male was killed, and a 7-year-old girl was among the injured victims. Witnesses told KGPE that a suspect had approached a group during a ‘celebration of life’, opened fire and then fled.







