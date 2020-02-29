Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Preventing Coronavirus: Best Pittsburgh Songs To Sing For 20 Seconds While Washing Your Hands

Preventing Coronavirus: Best Pittsburgh Songs To Sing For 20 Seconds While Washing Your Hands

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Preventing Coronavirus: Best Pittsburgh Songs To Sing For 20 Seconds While Washing Your Hands

Preventing Coronavirus: Best Pittsburgh Songs To Sing For 20 Seconds While Washing Your Hands

As the coronavirus spreads throughout the country, health officials say handwashing can help you protect yourself.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hot Topics: Importance Of Handwashing [Video]Hot Topics: Importance Of Handwashing

David and Celina discuss the importance of properly washing your hands in the face of flu season and Coronavirus concerns.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:05Published

US Surgeon General To Americans: Stop With The Face Masks Now [Video]US Surgeon General To Americans: Stop With The Face Masks Now

US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams' tweet on Saturday was sharp and to the point. "STOP BUYING MASKS!" They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.