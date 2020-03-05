Coronavirus Update: Two Presumptive Positive Cases Reported In New Jersey 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:05s - Published Coronavirus Update: Two Presumptive Positive Cases Reported In New Jersey There are now two presumptive cases of the coronavirus in the Garden State, both of them in northern New Jersey; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

