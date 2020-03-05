Antebellum with Janelle Monáe - Official Trailer

Global  

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 00:43s
Check out the official trailer for Antebellum starring Janelle Monáe, Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Robert Aramayo, Lily Cowles and Marque Richardson!

Release Date: April 24, 2020 Antebellum is a horror movie directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz.

It stars Janelle Monáe, Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Robert Aramayo, Lily Cowles and Marque Richardson.
juicyplanet

writer/director Good Kisser RT @firstshowing: Another Quick Trailer for Mysterious 'Antebellum' with Janelle Monáe https://t.co/iC7PBwx3Br #horror #Antebellum @Janelle… 3 hours ago

FSnewsfeed

FirstShowing.net Another Quick Trailer for Mysterious 'Antebellum' with Janelle Monáe https://t.co/CjLCbSn52F #movies 3 hours ago

firstshowing

Alex Billington Another Quick Trailer for Mysterious 'Antebellum' with Janelle Monáe https://t.co/iC7PBwx3Br #horror #Antebellum… https://t.co/bFdpDS47Jt 3 hours ago

Creole_King504

New Orleans RT @RayLoveJr_: In her first lead role, Janelle Monae is here to save us from our past. Read more about her role in first interview about t… 6 hours ago

RMGBlog1989

Respeck My Gossip Watch 'Antebellum' With Janelle Monáe Official Trailer https://t.co/rNqoodylHL 7 hours ago

noreentrndd

Noreen Trinidad I'M A BIG FAN OF 'GET OUT' AND 'US' AND NOW THEY'RE BACK WITH A NEW FILM?!?!?!?!?!!!! AND STARRING "THE" JANELLE MO… https://t.co/JSmg19Qs5i 7 hours ago

filmdrunk

FilmDrunk The ‘Antebellum’ Trailer With Janelle Monáe Shows Off A Time-Bending Mystery https://t.co/dEHoAersN9 https://t.co/RdHGcS0Rpz 8 hours ago

CinemaInNoir

Cinema In Noir The #Antebellum trailer with Janelle Monáe is a time-bending mystery https://t.co/rpxToKtEy7 8 hours ago


Antebellum Movie (2020) - Starring Janelle Monae [Video]Antebellum Movie (2020) - Starring Janelle Monae

Antebellum Movie (2020) - New trailer - Starring Janelle Monae - Plot synopsis: Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monae) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:42Published

'Antebellum' Trailer [Video]'Antebellum' Trailer

Antebellum Trailer - Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monae) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it's too late.

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

