Ozark Season 3 - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: They are all in.

The Byrdes are back in business and the stakes have never been higher.

As tensions mount surrounding their new casino, The Missouri Belle, Marty and Wendy struggle to balance their family's safety with the growing success of their money-laundering empire.

Directed by Jason Bateman (various episodes) starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Janet McTeer, Joseph Sikora release date March 27, 2020 (on Netflix)