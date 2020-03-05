Global  

Ozark Season 3

Ozark Season 3 - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: They are all in.

The Byrdes are back in business and the stakes have never been higher.

As tensions mount surrounding their new casino, The Missouri Belle, Marty and Wendy struggle to balance their family's safety with the growing success of their money-laundering empire.

Directed by Jason Bateman (various episodes) starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Janet McTeer, Joseph Sikora release date March 27, 2020 (on Netflix)

MimmTurphy

Tim Murphy RT @PerkatPlay: Ok @netflix We are too stir crazy to wait until March 27th. Please release Ozark season 3 NOW. RT if you’re with me people 2 minutes ago

HalieLynnD3

Halie Dittemore @netflix please release season 3 of Ozark early! 🙏🏼🤞🏼🙌🏼 Sincerely, everyone running out of new shows to watch 2 minutes ago

__Mija_

Adriana 🌼 Omg Season 3 of Ozark is coming out this Friday!!! 😱😱 4 minutes ago

Henry30612806

Henry @markgoldbridge Few more days until OZARK new season!! 5 minutes ago

Mikey_2street

Michaeł Sanborn @netflix nah seriously you need to drop the 3rd season of Ozark now I can’t wait another week I’m losing my mind ov… https://t.co/Aea4ReIECX 5 minutes ago

campus_mom

Allison Jones Vogler .@netflix given the current situation do you really have to wait until March 27 to release season 3 of OZARK?!?! #covid19 10 minutes ago

psnydez86

Patrick Snyder @DrewzCruise I loved breaking bad. Thought it was the best series ever. I think it still is. But Ozark is right t… https://t.co/nQ7t62ArvF 11 minutes ago

clairesblunt

𝙠𝙖𝙞𝙩𝙡𝙮𝙣 OZARK SEASON 3 ON FRIDAY https://t.co/HEbpVPc5HN 12 minutes ago

