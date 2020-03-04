Global  

Senate Passes $8B Emergency Funding Bill To Combat Coronavirus

CBS4's Christina Ruffi reports President Donald Trump could sign the bill as soon as Friday.
Schumer: New York State will get $33M in federal funding to fight coronavirus

Sen. Chuck Schumer says Congress is finalizing a $7.5 billion emergency funding bill to battle the...
Newsday - Published Also reported by •Newsy


Senate passes $8 billion emergency coronavirus package, sending it to Trump's desk

Senate passes $8 billion emergency coronavirus package, sending it to Trump's desk· *The Senate voted Thursday to approve a roughly $8 billion emergency funding deal to address the...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •NewsyReutersFOXNews.com



cooljlk0001

Cooljlk0001 RT @ChrisMurphyCT: Democrats and Republicans in Congress came together to pass meaningful funding to respond to coronavirus. That's $8.3… 5 minutes ago

will694w

Will Tankersley RT @JTNReports: Senate passes $8.3 billion spending bill for coronavirus: "The administration initially asked Congress for $2.5 billion, bu… 6 minutes ago

Etiann79

Sherlock H. RT @axios: JUST IN: Senate passes $8 billion emergency coronavirus funding package 96-1. Sen. Rand Paul was the only no vote. https://t.co… 6 minutes ago

cjdjam

Crystal Dandridge RT @SenSherrodBrown: Just voted to send more than 15 million in emergency funding to Ohio to combat the coronavirus, with the option for mo… 8 minutes ago

ImAngela_2

Angela RT @ABC: Senate overwhelmingly passes $8.3 billion emergency funding bill to combat the spreading novel coronavirus, sending much-needed ai… 27 minutes ago


Senate Approves $8.3B In Emergency Funding For Coronavirus [Video]Senate Approves $8.3B In Emergency Funding For Coronavirus

The vote was 96-1. Sen. Rand Paul was the sole &quot;nay.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43Published

Mayor De Blasio Gives Update On NYC Coronavirus Cases [Video]Mayor De Blasio Gives Update On NYC Coronavirus Cases

Mayor Bill de Blasio and other officials discussed the new cases of coronavirus and the city's response at a news conference.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 32:18Published

