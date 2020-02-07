Global  

Man gets jail time for posting video of himself licking a tub of ice cream

A 24-year-old man was sentenced to 30 days in jail on March 4 for posting a video of himself licking a tub of ice cream in a supermarket.

In the video, D’Adrien Anderson is seen placing the ice cream back in the freezer at a Texas Walmart after licking it.

He posted the clip to social media last August.

Reports say Anderson made the video so he would go viral and actually ended up buying the ice cream he licked.

The store still had to restock all of the Blue Bell Creameries products in the freezer because of the clip.

Anderson was charged with criminal mischief and will have to pay a $1,000 fine.

He will also have to pay $1,565 in restitution to Blue Bell Creameries.

Anderson began his jail term immediately after sentencing
