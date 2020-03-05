Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Stafford Texas Mayor And Fire Chief Address 'Presumptive Positive Case' Of Coronavirus

Stafford Texas Mayor And Fire Chief Address 'Presumptive Positive Case' Of Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 21:38s - Published < > Embed
Stafford Texas Mayor And Fire Chief Address 'Presumptive Positive Case' Of Coronavirus

Stafford Texas Mayor And Fire Chief Address 'Presumptive Positive Case' Of Coronavirus

Stafford Texas Mayor Leonard Scarcella and Fire Chief Lawrence Di Camillo talk about the presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Fort Bend County.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Jersey Health Officials Announce Second Presumptive Positive Case Of Coronavirus [Video]New Jersey Health Officials Announce Second Presumptive Positive Case Of Coronavirus

Cleve Bryan reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:21Published

New Jersey Officials Announce 2nd Presumptive Positive Case Of Coronavirus [Video]New Jersey Officials Announce 2nd Presumptive Positive Case Of Coronavirus

Cleve Bryan reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.