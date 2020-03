Skimmer found on 7-Eleven gas pump near Boynton Beach 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:43s - Published Skimmer found on 7-Eleven gas pump near Boynton Beach If you recently purchased gas at a 7-Eleven in southern Palm Beach County, check your bank and credit card statements. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Skimmer found on 7-Eleven gas pump near Boynton Beach IF YOU RECENTLY BOUGHT GASFROM A 7- ELEVEN IN BOYNTONBEACH& KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR ANYMYSTERIOUS CREDIT CARDCHARGES.WESTATION ON’LE CHALETBOULEVARDAND SOUTH MILITARYTRAIL. THE PALM BEACH COUNTYSHERIFFTHIS MORNING AFTER A MANAGERSPOTTED A CREDIT CARD SKIMMERON PUMP NUMBER 6. THE PUMP ISCURRENTLY OUT-OF-SERVICE ASINVESTIGATORS LOOK INTO IT&THIS IS A GOOD REMINDER TO USECASH OR YOUR CREDIT CARD WHENPOSSIBLE.“I PREFER TO USE A CREDIT CARDRATHER THAN A DEBIT CARD INTHAT INSTANCE, BUT IT HAS TOBE A DIRE NEED THAT I DONHAVE AN EXTRA FIVE MINUTES TOWAIT IN LINE I COULDNYOU THE LAST TIME I PAID ATTHE PUMP I AVOID IT AT ACOST” IF YOU SEE ANYSUSPICIOUS CHARGES ON YOURACCOUNTS & BE SURE TO REPORTIT TO YOUR BANK OR CREDIT CACOMPANY RIGHT AWAY





