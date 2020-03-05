|
Tom Hanks, Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham In 'Greyhound' First Trailer
|
Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 02:38s - Published < > Embed
Tom Hanks, Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham In 'Greyhound' First Trailer
Tom Hanks, Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham and more star in this new trailer for 'Greyhound'.
During World War II, a US Navy skipper must lead an Allied convoy being stalked by Nazi U-boat wolf packs.
This trailer is in HD.
|
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
GREYHOUND Movie (2020) - Tom Hanks
Plot synopsis: The only thing more dangerous than the front lines was the fight to get there...
In the early days of WWII, an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:45Published
Greyhound with Tom Hanks - Official Trailer
Check out the official trailer for Greyhound starring Tom Hanks, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham and Rob Morgan!
Release Date: June 12, 2020
Greyhound is a war movie directed..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:38Published
|