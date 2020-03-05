Global  

Tom Hanks, Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham In 'Greyhound' First Trailer

Tom Hanks, Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham In 'Greyhound' First Trailer

Tom Hanks, Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham In 'Greyhound' First Trailer

Tom Hanks, Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham and more star in this new trailer for 'Greyhound'.

During World War II, a US Navy skipper must lead an Allied convoy being stalked by Nazi U-boat wolf packs.

GREYHOUND Movie (2020) - Tom Hanks [Video]GREYHOUND Movie (2020) - Tom Hanks

Plot synopsis: The only thing more dangerous than the front lines was the fight to get there... In the early days of WWII, an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause..

Greyhound with Tom Hanks - Official Trailer [Video]Greyhound with Tom Hanks - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for Greyhound starring Tom Hanks, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham and Rob Morgan! Release Date: June 12, 2020 Greyhound is a war movie directed..

