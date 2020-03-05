Global  

Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Businesses Coping As Residents Self-Quarantine

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:09s
Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Businesses Coping As Residents Self-Quarantine

Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Businesses Coping As Residents Self-Quarantine

At least 18 of the confirmed New York coronavirus cases trace back to a man from New Rochelle.

Hundreds of people who attend his house of worship are under quarantine and that is raising any number of difficulties; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Residents Concerned About Their Sick Neighbors

At least 18 of the confirmed coronavirus cases in New York trace back to a man from New Rochelle....
CBS 2 - Published


