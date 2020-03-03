Global  

Student Athlete of the Week - Victor Listorti

Student Athlete of the Week - Victor Listorti
Victor Listorti is on his way to becoming the best wrestler in the history of Chesapeake High School.

He recently surpassed the 100 victory milestone.
BEST AND BRIGHTEST HIGH SCHOOLATHLETES FROM AROUND THESTATE.

EVERY THURSDAY WEFEATURE A YOUNG COMPETITOR WHOGOES ABOVE AND BEYOND FOR HISOR HER TEAM.

WMA━2 NEWS'SHAWN STEPNER JOINS US WITHOUR ━AN━T BANK STUDENTATHLETE OF THE WEEK.THIS WEEK WE HEAD TO ANNEARUNDEL COUNTY..

TO MEET A*DUA━ SPORT STAR WHO ISSETTING RECORDS..

AND WINNINGCHAMPIONSHIPS..Victor Listorti is on his wayto becoming the best wrestlerin the history of ChesepeakeHigh School.

He recentlysurpassed the 100 victorymilestone.

Victor Listorti,Chesapeake Junior: Since mysophomore year I was lookingforward to getting that, justworking hard in practice andstuff.

The Cougars junior hashis eyes on a more significantnumber.

Listorti: Next year Iwant to break the schoolrecord, which is 132 wins.Hopefully I can get that.Randy Curtin, Chesapeake HeadWrestling Coach: With him 100wins is only the beginning.

Wewant to see if he can get to150.

This weekend Victor iscompeting the state tournamentin the 160 lb.

Weight class.He took first place in thecounty meet and the 3A/4Aregional meet.

Listorti: I'mlooking to do well in states,hopefully place or hopeully bea state champ.

Curtin: Theconfidence and just theagressiveness, he wants totake his opponent down and pinhim as quickly as possible.While Victor may be among thebest on the mats, it's on thegridiron where he finds histrue passion.

Listorti: I'mlooking to go to college forfootball.

He's the startinglinebacker and running backfor Chesapeake's footballteam.

Last fall he rushed forover ━ thousand yards.

Offthe field he puts in work aswell.

His grades are mostimportant.

Listorti: Studiesmean a lot because I knowcolleges look for it.

So,school comes first.

Victor isa member of Chesapeake'sAthletic Leadership Council.Listorti: I like it because itshows you how to be a leaderon your team so kids on yourteam can look up to you.Congratulations VictorListorti.

You're this week'sM&T Bank Student Athlete ofthe Week.DO YOU KNOW AN EXCEPTIONASTUDENT ATHLETE WHO SHINES ONTHE FIELD*AN* IN THECLASSROOM..

IF YOU DO, WE WANTTO HEAR FROM YOU..

SEND INYOUR NOMINATION FOR THEM━AN━T BANK STUDENT ATHLETEOF THE WEEK TO HAVE US FEATUREYOUR STAR'S OUTSTANDINGLEADERSHIP, ATTITUDE,PERSEVERANCE, AND MORE..

FORMORE INFORMATION GO TOW━━━━2 NEWS DOT COM SLASHATHLE




