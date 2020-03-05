Global  

Taylor Swift Looks After Tornado-Hit Tennessee With Million Dollar Donation

Taylor Swift Looks After Tornado-Hit Tennessee With Million Dollar Donation

Taylor Swift Looks After Tornado-Hit Tennessee With Million Dollar Donation

Music icon Taylor Swift has donated $1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

