Biogen Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus After Attending Boston Conference

Biogen Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus After Attending Boston Conference

Biogen Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus After Attending Boston Conference

Biogen says three of its employees have tested positive coronavirus after they attended a conference in Boston last week.
