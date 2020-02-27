Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How is coronavirus affecting the Western New York toy industry?

How is coronavirus affecting the Western New York toy industry?

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:46s - Published < > Embed
How is coronavirus affecting the Western New York toy industry?

How is coronavirus affecting the Western New York toy industry?

Many toys, or parts of toys, are made in China, where there has been a reported virus epidemic that began in Wuhan.

Companies who source toys from China have one goal: to safely keep shelves stocked so kids can continue to play without harm.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Second coronavirus case confirmed in New York state, two families from Buffalo being tested

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that a second confirmed case of coronavirus has been found in...
bizjournals - Published

Iran's coronavirus outbreak is bizarrely reminiscent of the Black Death

Iran's coronavirus outbreak is bizarrely reminiscent of the Black DeathWhen the very first Coronavirus reports emerged, I had a suspicion that Iran would be a target of the...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

WKBW

7 Eyewitness News RT @OliviaProia: How is the coronavirus affecting the local toy industry? @WKBW https://t.co/7O6fpm6FtH 10 minutes ago

OliviaProia

Olivia Proia How is the coronavirus affecting the local toy industry? @WKBW https://t.co/7O6fpm6FtH 10 minutes ago

bobconfer

Bob Confer RT @BfloBizFirst: From supply chain interruptions to conference travel to interest rates, Western New York businesses are starting to see t… 1 day ago

BfloBizFirst

Buffalo Business First From supply chain interruptions to conference travel to interest rates, Western New York businesses are starting to… https://t.co/OjmGfv6DZn 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: 2 More Cases In NYC [Video]Coronavirus Update: 2 More Cases In NYC

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says two more patients have tested positive for the virus: A woman in her 80s and man in his 40s. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:49Published

California Adds To Coronavirus Death Total [Video]California Adds To Coronavirus Death Total

Two more people have died of the new coronavirus in the United States. This brings the toll to 11 dead, reports Business Insider. New confirmed cases were reported on Wednesday in New York and Los..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.