Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > American Airlines Upping Cleaning Procedures Amid Coronavirus Threat

American Airlines Upping Cleaning Procedures Amid Coronavirus Threat

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:29s - Published < > Embed
American Airlines Upping Cleaning Procedures Amid Coronavirus Threat

American Airlines Upping Cleaning Procedures Amid Coronavirus Threat

In response to the coronavirus, DFW Airport has added temporary staff to the cleaning crews and approved additional overtime.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CBSDFW

CBSDFW American Airlines Upping Cleaning Procedures Amid Coronavirus Threat: https://t.co/KrUv0ncOHe https://t.co/78qaYZQroj 2 hours ago

FeedDallas

Dallas Feed CBS Dallas: American Airlines Upping Cleaning Procedures Amid Coronavirus Threat https://t.co/huzvg7IcXH #dallas 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

How airlines are sanitizing planes amid the coronavirus outbreak [Video]How airlines are sanitizing planes amid the coronavirus outbreak

WORLD — As the novel coronavirus spreads globally, major airlines are taking preventative measures to ensure their airplanes are as clean as possible. Southwest Airlines told CNN Travel that their..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:36Published

American Airlines Suspends Operations To And From Chinese Mainland [Video]American Airlines Suspends Operations To And From Chinese Mainland

Earlier this week American Airlines greatly reduced the number of flights transporting passengers to and from China. Today the company shutdown all Chinese inbound and outbound traffic because of the..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.