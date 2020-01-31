American Airlines Upping Cleaning Procedures Amid Coronavirus Threat

In response to the coronavirus, DFW Airport has added temporary staff to the cleaning crews and approved additional overtime.



Recent related videos from verified sources How airlines are sanitizing planes amid the coronavirus outbreak WORLD — As the novel coronavirus spreads globally, major airlines are taking preventative measures to ensure their airplanes are as clean as possible. Southwest Airlines told CNN Travel that their.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:36Published 23 hours ago American Airlines Suspends Operations To And From Chinese Mainland Earlier this week American Airlines greatly reduced the number of flights transporting passengers to and from China. Today the company shutdown all Chinese inbound and outbound traffic because of the.. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:03Published on January 31, 2020