A Black Female-Owned Company Received Hate Speech After A Target Commercial

A black female-owned feminine hygiene company received a lot of hate online after appearing in a Target commercial.

The Honey Pot Company also received negative reviews, with people saying it was racist.

Yet CEO Beatrice Dixon said her customers turned the hateful comments from the Target ad into something positive.

Dixon said: "It was really beautiful to see so many people supporting us.” After the ad, Dixon said the company’s rating went from two stars to a 4.9 in less than a day.
Recent related news from verified sources

👉 A black female-owned company was flooded with hate speech and 1-star reviews after it was featured in a Target commercial via Hvper.com


Upworthy - Published


Company accused of being 'racist' following Target ad [Video]Company accused of being 'racist' following Target ad

A Black-owned company has been accused of being “racist” and not inclusive enough... following the release of a Target commercial that spotlights its owner. On Feb. 4, Target released a 30-second..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:30Published

