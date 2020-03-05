Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vincennes hospital to open new convenient care clinic

Vincennes hospital to open new convenient care clinic

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Vincennes hospital to open new convenient care clinicVincennes hospital to open new convenient care clinic
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Vincennes hospital to open new convenient care clinic

In this in this evening's health alert.... good samaritan hospital in vincennes, indiana is adding a new clinic location.

A second convenient care clinic will be located inside the williams brothers healthcare pharmacy in vincennes.

That's on washington avenue.

The clinic will officially open on monday, march 9th.

It will be open from 10 am to 8 pm monday through thursday.

A nurse practitioner will be in charge.

Officials say this is all in an effort to provide more access to non emergency care in the




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.