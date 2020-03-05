Vincennes hospital to open new convenient care clinic

In this in this evening's health alert.... good samaritan hospital in vincennes, indiana is adding a new clinic location.

A second convenient care clinic will be located inside the williams brothers healthcare pharmacy in vincennes.

That's on washington avenue.

The clinic will officially open on monday, march 9th.

It will be open from 10 am to 8 pm monday through thursday.

A nurse practitioner will be in charge.

Officials say this is all in an effort to provide more access to non emergency care in the