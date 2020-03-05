Local nursing facility releases statement on coronavirus action plan

The parents do not have the virus.

Area nursing homes are working to keep their residents safe from the coronavirus.

News 10 received a statement from signature healthcare.

The facility has already developed plans and put them into place.

This information is modeled after recommendations from the cdc.

The facility is also encouraging those who may have symptoms such as a fever..cough..runny nose or sneezing to reschedule your visit.

