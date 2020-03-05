Hop Film Clip - Carlos Transforms Carlos (Hank Azaria) transforms into the Easter Bunny, and E.B.

(Russell Brand) tries to stop him from reaching the egg sleigh.

Plot synopsis: Beneath Easter Island, in a giant factory that manufactures the world's Easter candy, the popular rabbit is preparing to pass the mantle to his son, E.B.

(Russell Brand).

But E.B.

Has no interest in the job and would rather be a drummer.

He runs away to Los Angeles, where an unemployed slacker named Fred O'Hare (James Marsden) accidentally runs into him.

Feigning injury, E.B.

Tricks Fred into giving him shelter, but an oversized chick is planning a coup back on Easter Island.