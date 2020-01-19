Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 - Turning Him

What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 - Turning Him

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 - Turning Him

What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 - Turning Him

What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 - Turning Him- Teaser Promo (HD) What We Do in the Shadows is a half-hour comedy series based on the feature film of the same name by co-creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi.

Set in New York City, the show follows three vampires who have been roommates for hundreds and hundreds of years.

Stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen and Mark Proksch.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Out of the shadows: Why the 2020 NPL NSW season is like no other

A-League expansion clubs are in a frantic search for players. Former Socceroos are cutting their...
The Age - Published

Forget Van Dijk and Klopp: Liverpool should be bowing down to key man in the shadows – opinion

Liverpool should be thanking Michael Edwards for a large part of their success this season instead of...
Football FanCast - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

StoryofEverest

CRT RT @theshadowsfx: Love is eternal to some. Annoying to others. What We Do In The Shadows returns for a new season 4/15 on FX. Next day on F… 5 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Boomerang' Stars Tetona Jackson, Tequan Richmond & Lala Milan Dish On Season Two Of The BET Series [Video]"Boomerang" Stars Tetona Jackson, Tequan Richmond & Lala Milan Dish On Season Two Of The BET Series

The half-hour subversive, smart, comedy series, "Boomerang," is executive produced by writer/creator Lena Waithe and Halle Berry. The series, picks up roughly twenty-five years after the iconic film,..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 28:16Published

NYX Cosmetics Launching “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” Makeup [Video]NYX Cosmetics Launching “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” Makeup

If you’re looking for a hexing winter look, Nyx Cosmetics’ latest release is the perfect potion to leave everyone in your life spellbound. On January 21, the brand will be releasing a whole new..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.