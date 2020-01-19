What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 - Turning Him

What We Do in the Shadows is a half-hour comedy series based on the feature film of the same name by co-creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi.

Set in New York City, the show follows three vampires who have been roommates for hundreds and hundreds of years.

Stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen and Mark Proksch.