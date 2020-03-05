Harry and Meghan at Endeavour Awards ceremony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk to guests at the Endeavour Fund Awards in Central London, marking their first official appearance together since deciding to step down from Royal duties.

The event celebrates the achievements injured servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges.

One receipent of an award surprised and thrilled the whole room when he proposed to his girlfriend onstage.

This is the first in a string of engagements over the next few days which will wrap up their role as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Report by Barnetth.

