West Macon hotels on verge of being declared a public nuisance, increased drug activity in area

Dogs attacked him.

The dogs have been removed from their owners.

And this investigation is on-going.

Three west macon hotels are on the verge of being declared a public nuisance for frequent criminal activity.

41nbc's jatrissa wooten ... finds out why certain areas along eisenhower... seem to be a targeted area.

"we've had several investigations and complaints in the different hotels where drugs are being sold on human trafficking" and other illegal drug complaints says lit henderson with the bibb county sheriffs office.

Lieutenant henderson says within the last two years the complaints in that area sparked the sheriffs office operation extended stay program... and promoted the potential nuisance claim "in a certain section of town, it's more accessible from the interstate.."

And accessible to the neighborhoods--something residents fear--says henderson.... that's why the lieutenant says hotels and motels need to do better and take responsibility for guest safety and health he says hotel employees can start by checking guest's official id he adds they should ask how long are you staying and make sure guests have signed proper paper work and receipt for paper trail "a lot of the time the hotels don't even get the proper identification they let people sign any kind of name on it so when you go to that room they don't know who actually stays in the room" we reached out to the eisenhower business improvement district who promotes keeping eisenhower parkway safe-- to see how they felt