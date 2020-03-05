Global  

The Secret Garden - Official Trailer

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 02:23s - Published < > Embed
Check out the official trailer for The Secret Garden starring Colin Firth, Julie Walters, Dixie Egerickx, Edan Hayhurst, Amir Wilson, Isis Davis and Maeve Dermody!

Release Date: April 15, 2020 The Secret Garden is a fantasy movie directed by Marc Munden, based on the novel of the same name by Frances Hodgson Burnett.

It stars Colin Firth and Julie Walters.

It is produced by David Heyman.

