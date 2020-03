Philadelphia's Opioid Epidemic Front And Center At Mayor Kenney's Budget Proposal 54 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:54s - Published Howard Monroe reports. Howard Monroe reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philadelphia's Opioid Epidemic Front And Center At Mayor Kenney's Budget Proposal LAST YEAR.SHE IS ACCUSED OF SENDING THEBOY NUDE PHOTOS OF HERSELF,UKEE.PHILADELPHIA'S OPIOIDEPIDEMIC WAS FRONT AND CENTERIN MAYOR JIM KENNEY'S BUDGETADDRESS THIS HAVE A NOON.MAYOR'S REMARKS COME AFTER ABOTCHED ATTEMPT TO OPEN UP ASAFE INJECTION SITE IN SOUTHPHILADELPHIA."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERHOWARD MONROE IS AT CITY HALLWITH THE MAYOR'S NEXT PLAN TOGET AHEAD OF THIS ISSUE,HOWARD.REPORTER: ON AVERAGE, 1100PEOPLE DIED IN PHILADELPHIAEACH YEAR FROM DRUG OVERDOSE,MAYOR KENNEY SAID THAT THECITY SHOULD BE DOINGEVERYTHING THAT IT CAN TO TRYTO SAVE MORE LIVES.I WANT TO BE VERY CLEARTHAT HERE TO LOOK ANOTHER PAIRIN THE FACE AND TELL THEM IDIDN'T DO EVERYTHING I COULDTO TRY TO KEEP THEIR CHILDALIVE LONG ENOUGH TO SURVIVETHEIR DISEASE.REPORTER: MAYOR JIM KENNEYHEADING THE OPIOID EPIDEMICHEAD ON AND ASKING COUNTSTOLLY PUT MORE MONEY TOWARDSIT.I KNOW WE ALL AGREE CITYMUST DO MORE TO SAVE LIVES ANDHELP OUR FELLOW PHILADELPHIANSREACH THEIR GIVEN POTENTIAL.REPORTER: GALLERY AT CITYHALL WAS PACKED WITHSUPPORTERS, OPPONENTS TO MAYORKENNEY'S INITIATIVES.THIS IS, LE BALLING THEPROBLEM THAT WE HAVE.IT IS NOT FIXING ANYTHING.IT IS TOO SIMPLE.WE HAVE PEOPLE DROPPINGDEAD ALL AROUND US ANDSOMETHING HAS BEEN PROVEN TOWORK THEN WE NEED TO BRINGTHAT TO PHILADELPHIA.REPORTER: MANY LIVE INSOUTH PHILADELPHIA NEARCONSTITUTION HEALTH PLAZA LASTMONTH RESIDENTS WERE GIVENLESS THAN A WEEKS NOTICE ASAFE INJECTION SITE WAS GOINGTO OPEN UP THERE.BECAUSE OF THEIR OUTCRY THEYWERE SUCCESSFULLY GETTING THEOWNERS ON HAVE THE PLACE ONTOCANCEL THE LEASE.MOMENTS BEFORE THE MAYOR SPOKEON THURSDAY THE COUNCIL PASSEDA RESOLUTION THAT WOULD ALLOWRESIDENTS TO HAVE INPUT IFANOTHER SAFE INJECTION SITEWAS TO OPENED.WHEN WE TALK ABOUT PUTTINGA SITE LIKE THIS, IN ANYNEIGHBORHOOD THROUGHOUT THECITY OF PHILADELPHIA, WE WANTTO MAKE SURE THAT THE PROCESSWAS INCLUSIVE.REPORTER: CITY COUNCIL WILLBEGIN HEARINGS ON THE MAYOR'SBUDGET PROPOSAL LATER THIS





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Mayor Kenney Tackles Gun Violence, Safe Injection Sites, Free Community College Tuition During Budget Address Howard Monroe reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 02:30Published 2 hours ago Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney Isn't Backing Down From Safe Injection Sites During Budget Proposal To City Council Howard Monroe reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 01:56Published 3 hours ago