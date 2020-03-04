Global  

Bill Helping Injured Officers Passes House

Bill Helping Injured Officers Passes House
Bill Helping Injured Officers Passes House

OFFICERS INJURED IN THE LINEOF DUTY... HAS PASSED THEHOUSE.

HOUSE BILL 33-30...WOULD CHANGE THE DISABILITYPERCENTAGE FOR DISABLEDOFFICERS... TO 100-PERCENT.CURRENTLY... DISABLEDOFFICERS WHO CAN NO LONGERWORK... ARE OFTEN NOTELIGIBLE FOR THEIR FULLPENSION BENEFITS.




