Third Person Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Massachusetts 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:26s - Published The woman lives in Middlesex County and recently traveled to Italy. The woman lives in Middlesex County and recently traveled to Italy.

