Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > USC Ordered To Turn Over Documents In College Admissions Scandal

USC Ordered To Turn Over Documents In College Admissions Scandal

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
USC Ordered To Turn Over Documents In College Admissions Scandal

USC Ordered To Turn Over Documents In College Admissions Scandal

The University of Southern California has been ordered to turn over documents that could help actress Lori Loughlin as she fights federal charges in the massive college admissions scandal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Judge Orders USC to Come Clean on Admissions Process in Lori Loughlin Case

A judge in the college admissions scandal says USC's been covering up the fact it gives preference to...
TMZ.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

alaturkanews

Alaturka News USC Ordered To Turn Over Documents In College Admissions Scandal https://t.co/8HoGJa4n5M https://t.co/2kv7Vn6Ayi 22 minutes ago

schoolmoneyorg

School Money USC Ordered To Turn Over Documents In College Admissions Scandal - CBS Los Angeles https://t.co/1o2zVt07ho college https://t.co/j2WsZZ7pts 24 minutes ago

collectiveUV

Vik chaubey RT @CBSLA: USC has been ordered to turn over documents that could help actress Lori Loughlin as she fights federal charges in the massive c… 45 minutes ago

MaddieCBSLA

Maddie Spear USC has been ordered to turn over documents that could help actress Lori Loughlin as she fights federal charges in… https://t.co/dWhds3XD0S 46 minutes ago

CBSLA

CBS Los Angeles USC has been ordered to turn over documents that could help actress Lori Loughlin as she fights federal charges in… https://t.co/Ws8bW5pPhh 47 minutes ago

coastalmom11

Marianne Dunn RT @CanadaOooh: @politico #cdnpoli #uspoli #Russia "Your honour, those documents you ordered us to turn over, they somehow fell into the p… 17 hours ago

CanadaOooh

Oooh, Canada ! @politico #cdnpoli #uspoli #Russia "Your honour, those documents you ordered us to turn over, they somehow fell in… https://t.co/7VZTXYhC7b 20 hours ago

staran1981

Sergei Taran 🇺🇸 RT @latimes: Breaking: A judge has ordered USC to turn over sensitive internal documents to a Miami investor charged with securing his daug… 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trial Date Set For Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli In College Bribery Scandal [Video]Trial Date Set For Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli In College Bribery Scandal

An October trial date was set Thursday for actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli in the admissions bribery case in which they are accused of paying a half-million dollars to get their..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:06Published

Trial Date Set For Actress Lori Loughlin, Husband In College Admissions Scandal [Video]Trial Date Set For Actress Lori Loughlin, Husband In College Admissions Scandal

The couple's attorney, however, claims they have new evidence. Jake Reiner reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.