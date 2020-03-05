Global  

Harris County And Houston Leaders Discuss Area Coronavirus Cases

A man and a woman from northwest Harris County have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Thursday.
Harris County, Texas, confirms first two cases of coronavirus

The first two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Harris County, Texas, public health...
Reuters India - Published


