shares ShareTweetSavePostSend LEE CAREER AND TECH CENTER Plans for a career and technical education center are moving forward for lee county schools. Voters overwhelmingly approved a bond package to fund the center in january. Allie martin has more. At a recent "signing day" lee county high school seniors committed to internships with century construction. Nats and more partnerships between the district and businesses are expected with the new career and technical education center approved by voters as part of a 15 million dollar bond package. "we want to provide the opportunity for our students to be college and career ready, not college or career ready." The 33 thousand square foot facility will be located at community development foundation's new industrial park called "the hive." Lee county school district superintendent coke magee says the hive will not only consolidate all career and technical programs, but it'll allow the district to offer nine career pathways for students. The location of the hive is centrally located for the three high schools in the district. "we will provide transportation, have buses to go out there , will be a lot closer for those students, as opposed to driving from one end of the county to the other, will make it a lot easier for them" standup bridge and the partnership with cdf played a big role in the decision to build the career and technical center at the hive. Magee says students will be in the middle of the area's newest industrial park, with a variety of businesses and potential career opportunities. "we know it will be positive for our students, as they learn these skills to be that close contact with members industrial park, industry and manufacturing there." Construction could begin in the spring or summer, with the first classes underway in the fall of 2021. In lee county allie martin wcbi news that bond issue did not require a tax increase for





