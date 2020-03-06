Global  

Music Prodigy Shares Journey With Pedal Steel Guitar

Robert Randolph learned to play pedal steel guitar, in this one-room sanctuary on a suburban New Jersey street.

Now 39, he's a six-time Grammy nominee, played with the likes of Eric Clapton and Dave Matthews Band, and was ranked #97 on Rolling Stone's list of the top 100 all-time guitarists.

