Ingomar Wins 1A Boys Title On Shugars Buzzer-Beater

Ingomar back to the title game as last year looking to bring home the gold ball versus baldwyn now halfway thru 4th....riley hoard to the rim.....blocking foul and 1...39-37 ingomar great ball movement here leads to a clayton stanford bucket....he would account for the falcons next 4 field goals...41-37 ingomar 1 min remaining...again stanford to the cup...bucket....45-41 ingomar less than 15 sec rem....gabe richardson to jacolby williams...missed shot...hoard putback....tied ball game zach shugars gets the rock....drive....pull up j for the win...bang!!!!!

Ingomar wins!!!

Ingomar wins 47-45 "we've practiced that.

Not calling timeout, let them set the defense.

They got the ball and got it up the floor and i knew when zach came across the top of the key he was going to get some separation.

He was going to get a good look.

Just for the amount of work he's put in, coming back from that knee injury.

It couldn't happen to a better kid."

"i really didn't know how much time was left, i just went to work.

I just gave it a chance to fall, got enough arc on it, and like i told them, i practiced that shot hundreds of thousands of times daily.

Constant grind on that shot.

It was kind of discouraging because that shot hasn't been falling in the playoffs like i wanted it to.

But i mean, i won me a state championship i could care less if it went in at all in the playoffs.

We won a gold ball and that's all that matters."

"they're a really good team and we wanted to have a chance at the end, and we did.

The kid hit a tough shot.

We wanted to make them beat us from the outside, and that's what they did.

Tip the hat to them, tip our hat to them.

I'm proud of my kids, going to miss my seniors.

Hate to end it like that, but im proud