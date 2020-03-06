Charlotte Hawkins: Piers Morgan is the first to panic!

Global  

GMB Presenter Charlotte Hawkins exclusively admitted to BANG Showbiz about the hysteria behind the scenes at GMB as she says that Piers Morgan was the first to panic amid the Coronavirus outbreak at The Global Awards 2020.

