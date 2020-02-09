Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bill Helping Injured Officers Passes House

Bill Helping Injured Officers Passes House

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:17s - Published < > Embed
Bill Helping Injured Officers Passes HouseBill Helping Injured Officers Passes House
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nigeria: Lawmakers Want Law Protecting Presiding Officers From Prosecution

[Premium Times] A bill that would grant immunity to the presiding officers of the National and State...
allAfrica.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

KJRH2HD

2 Works for You Bill Helping Injured Officers Passes House #2WorksforYou https://t.co/Kg7oUQepof https://t.co/Y6jUitGoJN 40 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oklahoma Police Officer Severely Injured in Line of Duty Now Out of a Job [Video]Oklahoma Police Officer Severely Injured in Line of Duty Now Out of a Job

A new bill making its way through the Oklahoma House of Representatives would protect disabled officers' benefits.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 01:42Published

Mayor, NYPD Commissioner On Sunday Morning's 'Assassination' Attempt In Bronx Precinct House [Video]Mayor, NYPD Commissioner On Sunday Morning's 'Assassination' Attempt In Bronx Precinct House

Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Police commissioner Dermot Shea give an update on a gunman who opened fire on cops and a civilian inside the 41st Precinct in the Bronx on Sunday morning, and the attempt..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 12:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.