1.5 billion-year-old Earth was all water, no continents

Ian JS Babcock 🍑🌊🖕🏻 RT @weird_sci: The ice lost in Antarctica each year would be enough to give every human on Earth 1.3 billion ice cubes. https://t.co/juSsiH… 57 minutes ago

Kate Llewellin Ⓥ 🐋🇪🇺 1.5 billion-year-old Earth had water everywhere, but not one continent, study suggests https://t.co/4Yql3R2L8G ~… https://t.co/pINUmkY6M6 2 hours ago

Robert Karlsson @therealmattgt @sauj021226 This simply isn't true Matt. All the volcanoes on Earth, both on land and in the oceans,… https://t.co/fTXA0Fgwpm 2 hours ago

jppirie 1.5 billion-year-old Earth had water everywhere, but not one continent, study suggests https://t.co/2byhyYZz61 3 hours ago

Sarah Gore RT @captainkalvis: there are 20 billion hot dogs made each year they are each 6 inches long that's 10 billion feet of hot dogs the moo… 3 hours ago

navy attack squadron 2 @IlhanMN 195 Nobel Peace Prizes have been awarded to Jewish individuals. A total of 900 since 1901 to 2017. Jews oc… https://t.co/gsz3v3cYAk 4 hours ago

Devil_Capp @therealmattgt So misleading..... like every click bait news story nowadays. For the short time they are erupting… https://t.co/PSbLU11ZtE 5 hours ago