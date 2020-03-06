TN Working To Prevent Coronavirus From Spreading

Global  

Now that a second case of coronavirus has been identified in Tennessee, the state is taking measures to keep it from spreading further.
New information.

We're learning more on a second coronavirus with ties to tennessee.

A student from vanderbilt university has contracted the disease.

The student was studying abroad in italy.

They did not return to campus.

They told vanderbilt's student newspaper they are now hospitalized in chicago.

The student said other students also had symptoms -- but were sent home from italian hospitals without being tested.

New information tonight on the confirmed case of coronavirus that's currently in tennessee!

State health officials say the adult man is from williamson county tennessee.

That's just south of nashville and around 2 hours away from huntsville.

Waay 31's alex torres-perez learned what the state is doing to prevent the disease from spreading.

Pat: "i'm not freaked out.

I'm concerned."

Hue: "my main concern is it spreading kind of like the flu."

People in tennessee are worried after the health department confirmed a man has the deadly strain of coronavirus.

That's why the department of public health launched a coronavirus public information line.

The department is also working with local health care officials to prevent the disease from spreading.

"if it does, we'll all regret it."

In lincoln county - the emergency management agency told me its plan right now is to make sure the public is informed.

The state health department assures people the overall risk for people remains low.

But some people told me they're taking precautions... "the best thing you can do, i understand, is stay at home, wash your hands and don't shake hands with anybody, so that's what i try to do."

"i'm not traveling like i usually do.

I'm really paying attention to the news, and i have stocked up on food in case one of us has to go into quarrantine."

Atp, waay



