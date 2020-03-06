Global  

Camila Cabello wins Best Female at Global Awards!

Camila Cabello wins Best Female at Global Awards!

Camila Cabello wins Best Female at Global Awards!

The whole world loves her and now the UK have honoured ex-Fifth Harmony Camila Cabello with Best Female at The Global Awards 2020!

Report by Molloyl.

